Bieber is back: Star announces new album for first time in 5 years

(WSAV) – Bieber is back! Justin Bieber announced Tuesday that he will be releasing new music in 2020 for the first time in five years.

The 25-year-old star announced a new album, single, documentary series and world tour Tuesday morning. The single is called “Yummy” and is set to be out on Jan. 3.

Bieber’s world tour begins on May 14 in Seattle. He’ll be performing in both Georgia and South Carolina, making a stop in Atlanta on July 18 and a stop in Columbia on July 27.

Bieber fans were quick to celebrate the news on social media. Both “#Bieber2020” and “Bieber is back” were trending on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

A release date has not been announced for Bieber’s new album.