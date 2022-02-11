Award winning rapper Big Boi brings ‘For the Love of Hip Hop’ to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Award winning rapper Big Boi prepares to entertain a Savannah crowd Friday evening at Enmarket Arena.

The Hostess City is Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton’s hometown.

Big Boi headlines the For the Love of Hip Hop concert which also includes several over rap artists including Sleepy Brown, Goodie Mob, Young Dro, Lil Scrappy, Ying Yang Twins and Kurupt & Daz.

Savannah’s own Flau Jae was recently added to the list of performers.

WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby spoke with Big Boi about how it feels to come home and what fans can expect during the concert.

“It feels great you know. My whole family down there is excited and I did something there maybe a couple of months ago– something there maybe a couple of months ago– something small at a little club by River Street that was– the energy was incredible. But it was in the full of the COVIDs, so it was kind of weird but now to open it up and come down there in the arena and set it off I’m ready,” explained Big Boi.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

To purchase tickets visit the Enmarket Arena’s website here: https://enmarketarena.com/event/for-the-love-of-hip-hop-mega-concert/