Atlanta newspaper criticizes film’s take on late reporter

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its parent corporation aren’t happy with how one of their late reporters is portrayed in the upcoming film “Richard Jewell.”

The newspaper reports the movie version of Kathy Scruggs is shown to gain information through illicit liaisons with sources.

A law firm sent a letter Monday to the film’s leadership on behalf of the newspaper and Cox Enterprises.

It says the reporter has been reduced to a sex-trading object and implies the newspaper sexually exploited its staff or at least condoned such behavior.

They want the film to include a disclaimer saying the film’s portrayal of events and characters was dramatized.