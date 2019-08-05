ABC executive withholding judgment on the ‘The Rookie’

File-This Sept. 8, 2019, file photo shows Afton Williamson attending the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of “The Rookie” at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williamson, star of the ABC crime series “The Rookie,” says she is quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the making of the show’s first season. In an Instagram post Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, Williamson outlined a series of claims against the show. She said she was sexually assaulted by the show’s hair department head, sexually harassed by a recurring guest star and suffered bullying from executive producers. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The head of ABC Entertainment says she’s withholding judgment on the fate of “The Rookie” pending an investigation into misconduct claims made by co-star Afton Williamson.

The actress posted online Sunday that she’s quitting the ABC crime drama because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the show’s first season.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told a TV critics meeting Monday that she learned in June that the show’s production company, eOne, hired a third-party investigator to look into Williamson’s allegations.

Burke says she hopes and anticipates the findings will be independent and trustworthy.

She said it’s premature to decide what actions should be taken involving the show until the investigation finishes.

Season two of “The Rookie,” with Nathan Fillion as a new police officer, is set for Sept. 29.