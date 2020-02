(NBC News) – The 92nd Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday night.

This year’s biggest drama is “Best Picture.” “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” were early front runners, along with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” But recent momentum has swung to World War I epic “1917” and South Korean thriller, “Parasite.

Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Gal Gadot and Tom Hanks are among the scheduled presenters.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3833utr