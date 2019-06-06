911 calls released in attack case of ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett

The city of Chicago has released two 911 calls made after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

Recordings of the calls following the January 29 incident were obtained by the associated press and other outlets Wednesday evening.

Both calls were made by an unidentified man who said he worked for “an artist” who he didn’t want to name.

During the first call, the man said the person went to a Subway restaurant and someone, “jumped him.” Ssmollett was later charged with lying to police. Prosecutors dropped the charges on March 26.

In the call, the unidentified man said that Smollett was “startled,” but didn’t want to file a police report.

Caller: “He was cool, and he didn’t want me to call you guys, but I felt like he needs to make a report.”

Dispatcher: “OK. You can’t make a report for him, did he want to make a report?”

Caller: “No, he… that’s what I’m doing. He’s definitely going to make the report. I’m going to make him make the report.”

Dispatcher: “Does your friend need an ambulance?”

Caller: “He, I just, he’s startled. What’s really weird ma’am, just because I’m scared and I don’t know what it is. They put a noose around his neck.”

In a second call, the unidentified man expressed concern about a perceived delay in police response.

That delay apparently stemmed from confusion over the location of Smollett’s apartment