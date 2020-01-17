Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic starts at the Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is your only chance to see hockey played in the hostess city. The Savannah Hockey Classic, sponsored by Enmarket, kicks off tonight at the Savannah Civic Center.

University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, University of Florida, and Florida State University will play in the tournament, in the hopes of winning the Thrasher Cup.

Georgia Tech won the cup last year, but University of Georgia Forward, Jack Ryan, said they are, “trying to not over think it,” but plan to, “show up and do our best.

Florida State takes on Georgia Tech in tonight’s first game at 6:00 p.m. The Georgia Dawgs will play the University of Florida at 8:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets and view the weekend’s schedule.