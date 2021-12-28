Enmarket Arena parking won’t be ready for months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena will have its grand opening on January 13th with events following the next day. Yet, construction for its parking lots is ongoing for the next several months.

“The larger parking lot has encountered a variety of issues,” said Sean Brandon, director of parking services. “Us trying to make sure that the lot itself is functional from an environmental point of view. But also supply chain issues just like everyone else.”

Parking lot construction is planned to wrap up in May or June of 2022. In the meantime, eight parking lots near the arena will be used as temporary parking.

These eight parking lots will make for 1,500 to 1,700 parking spots for Enmarket Arena related events.

WSAV spoke with a Savannah resident Joseph Carter who lives across the street from one of those temporary lots to hear how he thinks this impacts the area.

“I don’t see nothing but more traffic,” says Carter. He adds that he hopes more resources will be available during the months of temporary parking.

“”I want to see more police presence,” says Carter. “Not just when they have a promotion or whatever they have at the arena.”

We’re told that the Enmarket arena parking deck is on pace to finish when the arena opens, which is good news.

The city has plans in place to help things run as smoothly as possible, but wants the public to be aware that this will be the reality for those wanting to go to an event at the Enmarket arena for the first half of 2022.