Enmarket and Veteran Carriers ‘Feed a Trucker’ event continues through end of year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Two organizations are teaming up to say thank you to workers who kept food on the shelves throughout the pandemic.

Enmarket and Veteran Carriers are hosting a “Feed a Trucker” event where drivers can receive free lunches the first Friday of each month for the rest of the year.

Volunteers told WSAV NOW about 60 drivers passed through Friday for meals. They say they hope to double that number during next month’s event in July.

“Events like this start small until the word gets out, and we’re working on that,” Tabitha Guy, media specialist for Veteran Carriers said.

“We hope we can get the word out to more truckers traveling the Highway 80 corridor near Enmarket. We’ll be working with radio stations G-100 and Bob 106.9 to broadcast reminders about the June 4 free meal so we can reach even more of our unsung heroes.”

Drivers can receive their meal by pulling into the Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80. Last month’s event distributed 75 lunches to working truckers.

“During the pandemic, truckers were all over the world delivering our supplies for medical, all of our food supplies, anything we needed to keep the world running while everyone else was shut down indoors,” Guy said.

“So this is our way of giving back and saying thank you. We are serving turkey or ham sandwiches, a bag of chips, and a soda, just something easy to take on the road.”

Veteran Carriers partnered with Enmarket as a good source of fresh meals for the workers.

On the first Friday of each month for the rest of 2021, volunteers will be standing by at Enmarket to provide drivers with complimentary meals from Enmarket’s The Eatery.