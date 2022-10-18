SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Emmaus House is collecting new and gently used clothing to keep homeless members of our community warm this winter.

The local nonprofit is in dire need of men’s pants with a size 30-38 waist. Emmaus house will only accept clothing in good condition, if you wouldn’t wear it yourself or give it to a friend, then it will likely not be accepted as a donation.

Ultimately, Emmaus house strives to provide dignity to people in need.

Items can be donated from your closet or purchased online at linktr.ee/emmaushouse

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday until 1 p.m. at 18 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401.