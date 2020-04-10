Emmaus House closing to “protect employees”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emmaus House has been serving breakfast to hundreds of people every morning since 1982, and on Friday they are serving their last meal before they close their doors to the public.

The organization’s Executive Director said serving on the front lines of the global pandemic is putting their staff and their families at risk—choosing to close for now so they can continue to be a future resource in our community.

“It is tough to have to make that decision but understanding at the same time that the decision is for them,” Ariana Berksteiner, the executive director for the agency, stated.

Berksteiner said Emmaus House has served as a respite space for hundreds of people—serving hot meals, offering showers, and passing out clothes to around 150 people every weekday morning.

“It’s not just a meal, it’s the good morning, how are you, I’m validating your existence, you’re a person and you’re important,” Berkstein said.

The increased amount of local COVID-19 cases, and their small staff of three employees who all had immunocompromised family members, motivated the local organization to make the “difficult decision.” Berksteiner said closing was the only way to protect their employees and ensure their longevity for the people who rely on them.

“It is too easy in this country to become someone who is reliant on homeless services. I know that there are some folks that come to us that, this is that important amount of humanization that they don’t get all the time, and so to say that they can’t have this is difficult, it is difficult. But at the end of the day the goal is to be able to do this forever,” Berksteiner said.

The local humanitarian encouraged people in the community to reach out to other local organizations that are still offering their services to the local homeless community; organizations like United Way.

“People really right now just need hope. They need to feel important that someone’s vouching for them right,” Berksteiner said.

The Emmaus House staff said there is no timeline for when they will reopen. Berksteiner expressed concern for the people in Savannah who were on the fringe of becoming homeless before the pandemic; stating that there could be a significant amount of people who will be displaced by the virus’s economic impact.

If you are in need of immediate relief or know someone who is, call United Way at 2-11 to get help.