SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening.

Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River.

Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as the Savannah Police Department.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.