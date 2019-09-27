Emanuel Co. murder suspect found shot to death in cemetery

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – An Emanuel County woman who was scheduled to go on trial for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend was found dead earlier this week.

Last year, Priscilla Riner was indicted on multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Aggravated Assault, in the death of Dustin Wilson. She is accused of fatally shooting him in Kite, Georgia, on June 26, 2018.

On, Tuesday Riner was found shot to death in a cemetery in Swainsboro. So far no arrests have been made.

She was scheduled to appear in an Emanuel County courtroom in November.

Riner’s attorney had asked the judge to move her trial out of town before her death. At this time, it’s unclear why.