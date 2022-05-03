SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Elevate Savannah is hosting a nearly month-long day camp for area students this summer.

ELEVACATION will be held every Wednesday through Friday at Alfred E. Beach High School at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 6 to July 1. There is little no cost for the day camp and includes food and transportation.

Teacher-mentors will lead adventure activities throughout the city, including college tours, job shadows and service projects.

Elevate Savannah aims to provide a safe and positive outlet for students to have fun and just be kids.

For more information on the ELEVACATION day camp, contact Kendall Walker at kwalker@elevatesavannah.org