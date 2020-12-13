Electrical fire displaces Savannah family of six

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—The Savannah Fire Department responded to an electrical fire in the 0 Block of Sidney Court at 11:53 p.m. Saturday night.

Rescue 2 firefighters were on the scene and opened up a wall, discovering a small smoldering fire around an electrical outlet and wires coming from the attic.

They extinguished the fire and cut power to the home. No one was physically injured, but six people were displaced. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist them.

The Sidney Court Fire is the 6th structure fire of the holiday season.

The Savannah Fire Department responded to more than 667 incidents in November, including 71 fires, 241 emergency medical service and rescue calls, 65 hazardous condition and excessive heat calls, 37 public service calls, 47 smoke scare calls and 205 false alarms. Of the 71 fires, 15 were structure fires.

A total of six bulbs will now hang on the fire safety wreaths at Savannah Fire Headquarters, located at 121 E. Oglethorpe, and the Memorial Medical Center Campus.

Each time a structure fire occurs between November 16, 2020 to January 2, 2021, a red light will be added to the fire safety wreaths.

The Savannah Fire Department will also issue fire safety tips throughout the holiday season and encourage City of Savannah residents to call 912-651-6756 for a free smoke alarm, smoke alarm batteries and home fire safety surveys.

The Savannah Fire Department wants every family to have a fire-free holiday season. Remember these simple tips to help prevent electrical fires: