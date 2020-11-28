Electoral college to vote December 14th with or without President Trump’s concession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The deadline for election certification across the country is quickly approaching. The tranistion of power to President-Elect joe biden is beginning, but nothing is final until electors cast their vote.

“Normally, this is pretty boring stuff and no one thinks about the electoral college after the election,” said Bruce Mallard, a political science professor with Savannah State University.

If theres one thing Mallard knows as a political science proffesor, it’s that every step of this election has been unsual.

Despite beginning the transition of power, President Donald Trump has yet to issue a concession.

“It undermines confidence in the new admistration and it is unprecedented,” said Mallard, “I mean eve, well in 2016 the tranistion began the day after the election.”

The deadline for election certification is on Decemeber 8th. On december 14th the electoral college, which is comprised of 538 people will cast their votes in their respective state capitols.

“It’s a bit of a historic thing to say, ‘I was one of the people who elected this president,” said Mallard.

Electors are chosen from the party that won the state. In Georgia, 16 people including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson were chosen to do the deed.

“For this thanksgiving I am particularly thankful to cast an electing a deciding vote for the President of the United States,” said Johnson.

Mallard says techinically electors aren’t suppose to go against the grain of their states popular vote, meaning republicans vote for President Trump and democrats vote for Joe Biden.

“It’s inconceivable to me that that would occur,” said Johnson, “the voters of Georgia have spoken and the electors for the democratic party will cast their votes for the democratic candidate.

He says in the past some have refused to vote, but he expects some dissent here and there won’t change the results.

Once electors cast their votes, congress will recovene and count the votes before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguruation on January 20th.