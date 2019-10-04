Election season heats up with forum for Savannah mayoral, aldermen at-large candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia hosted a forum Thursday to give local candidates a chance to plead their case to voters.

Dozens of people gathered at the Coastal Georgia Center to first hear from candidates for alderman at-large.

Kesha Gibson-Carter is challenging incumbent Alderwoman Carol Bell for post one. Alicia Miller-Blakley is running against Tony Center for post two.

Gibson-Carter is best known for her work as executive director of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire. She says she is focusing on crime reduction and living wages.

Alderwoman Bell is also mayor pro-tem of Savannah and previously worked with United Way of the Coastal Empire. She says she wants to continue her efforts to improve public safety and eliminate blight.

Center is a former Chatham County Commissioner. He wants to focus on improving public safety and reducing downtown congestion. At the forum, he got a big reaction when he suggested that Gulfstream pay to sponsor Savannah’s new arena.

Alicia Miller-Blakely is a former candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives and a U.S. Air Force veteran. She says she is a community activist who wants to focus on representing the interests of every neighborhood and person in Savannah.

After the first forum, the mayoral candidates then went head-to-head. Incumbent Mayor Eddie Deloach is challenged by Former State Senator Regina Thomas, Former Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputy Louis Wilson Sr. and District 1 Alderman Van Johnson.

The candidates touched on affordable housing, Savannah Police Department and preventing violence in Savannah.

The last day to register to vote in Chatham County is next Monday. You can check your registration status on the Secretary of State’s website.

Election day is on November 5.