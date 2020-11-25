Election recount starts in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – By 11 a.m. Wednesday, the familiar sounds of a running scanner once again filled the Chatham County Board of Election Annex. Elections workers arrived there at 8 a.m. to start a public process laid out in Georgia’s laws.

Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges wanted the recount of the 2020 presidential election to be a public process from the beginning. Monitors first observed the process when eleciton workers set up three scanners on three tables near a room where crates of ballots are stored.

Bridges says each scanner is tested for accuracy with a ‘test deck’ made up of a collection of hand-selected absentee, provisional and traditional ballots.

Workers hand count the test deck and run it through the scanner. If the tabulations match, the scanner is ready for use.

The process took workers several hours to complete Wednesday morning. By noon, one was still out of commission.

Bridges says filth — built up after thousands of uses on election night and during the audit — may be to blame. He says staff thoroughly cleaned both scanners and ballots. The delay was expected

“I have full confidence that we can do what we went through with the recent audit. We have about the same amount of time and the audit moved very quickly,” said Bridges. “But I dare say that probably Tuesday afternoon we’ll be through or within a short time of finishing.”

The deadline for counties to complete the recount is next Wednesday at midnight. In Chatham County, workers will resume its work Monday after a short break for the holiday. A voter review panel will be present to adjudicate ballots in question.