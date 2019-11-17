Effingham County inmate dies, GBI investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after an Effingham County inmate died.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says it happened just after midnight on Friday.

Deputies say the inmate — 41-year-old Johnny Davis Lee — was possibly having a seizure when officers first approached him.

Officers say they immediately called medical personnel and EMS when they determined that Lee had a faint pulse.

Lee was taken to the hospital. He died there.

GBI was called in to conduct the investigation. Preliminary investigations reveal that Lee died from a cardiac arrest brought on by the seizure.