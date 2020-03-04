Effingham County establishes new truck ordinance

EFFINGHAM COUNTY G.a., (WSAV) – The Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved a new truck ordinance for certain vehicles traveling on county roadways.

The ordinance prohibits class 6-13 vehicles from traveling on county roads. The new mandate comes after county leaders saw roads being negatively effected by the weight and width of the trucks on narrow roads.

“The trucks are starting to use the roads as bypasses to get around the truck routes which are the state routes. Because of the weight of the trucks and the width of the trucks, it’s starting to tear up the roads so we’re trying to protect the assets of the tax payers here,” adds county manager, Tim Callanan.

However, because certain trucks need to make stops along the prohibited roads, officials have drafted a letter giving permission to the truck to travel using that specific route.

“You can simply have that letter, we use a simple template, because what we don’t want to do is interrupt or interfere with local commerce in the county,” Callanan adds.

There are many alternative state routes available for truck travel including Georgia Highway 21,17,119,30,275, Old Augusta Rd. South. I-16 and I-95.

County deputies will be able to cite violators with a fine of not less than $200 but no more than $1,000.