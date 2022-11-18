EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An Effingham County church sustained serious damage in a fire overnight.

The Baptist Church at Ebenezer (BCE) is recovering after a fire broke out in the interior of the church in Rincon early Friday morning.

Rincon Fire Department, Effingham County Fire Rescue, Effingham County EMS, and Effingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire and helped to get it extinguished.

According to BCE Pastor Matt Hines, the fire appears to have been contained to the worship center, but heavy smoke spread throughout the building causing smoke damage.

Pastor Hines also stated that almost everything in the worship center had been at least partially damaged.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire which has not yet been determined.