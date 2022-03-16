SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “You are it!”

That was the message WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw gave today when she visited with girls at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Hinesville. This delightful audience was smart, intelligent, beautiful, and engaging.

The 4th and 5th graders were excited about learning the power of affirming themselves every day to achieve their goals. As Tyus-Shaw worked the room, she asked the girls to affirm themselves and share their super power.

The program is a celebration of women’s history month. Tyus-Shaw thanked teacher Sharon Duval for the invitation.