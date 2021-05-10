WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw teaches students healthy habits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local students are getting valuable lessons on how they can implement healthy habits into their everyday lives.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw created a series of classes for middle and high school students as a part of Savannah State University’s Educational Talent Search.

The university’s goal for the program is to encourage students to stay in school and empower them to pursue higher education.





The first session of Tyus-Shaw’s TikTok to a Healthier You program focused on the benefits of drinking water and eating fruits and vegetables.

She challenged students to make TikTok videos showing themselves turning unhealthy habits into healthy habits.

Tyus-Shaw will meet with students every Saturday through June 5.