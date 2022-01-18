What are the top elementary schools in Chatham County?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – How are the elementary schools in Chatham County stacking up against each other? Here are the top five public schools, according to the 2018-2019 Georgia School Grades Report.

This report provides information on how each school is doing compared to the state on their reading proficiency. The information in this piece if based off of this report’s reading proficiency levels for the academic year of 2018-2019 in the third grade. These tests are not a reflection of the work that each teacher puts into their individual students, nor the value that each student has.

May Howard Elementary School

Coming in at the top of the list is May Howard Elementary School. This school’s overall performance and academic growth are both 39% higher than the rest of the state. In the 2018-2019 academic year, 66.1% of May Howard Elementary’s third grade students were reading at or above their reading level.

Ellis Montessori Academy

A close second on the list is Charles Ellis Montessori Academy. This school’s overall performance is higher than 59% of the schools in the state. Its academic growth is higher than 83% of elementary schools in the state. For Ellis Montessori Academy, 64.9% of its third graders were reading at or above their reading level in the 2018-2019 academic year.

Marshpoint Elementary

Next on the list of top elementary schools is Marshpoint Elementary. This school’s overall performance is higher than 42% of schools in the state of Georgia and it’s academic growth is higher than 38% of schools in the state. 58% of the third grade students attending Marshpoint Elementary were reading at or above their reading level in 2018-2019.

Godley Station School

The fourth best school in terms of reading proficiency scores in Chatham County is Godley Station School. This school’s overall performance is higher than 64% of schools in Georgia and it’s academic growth for it’s elementary school is higher than 36% of elementary schools in the state. 55.3% of third grade students attending Godley Station School were reading at or above their reading level in the 2018-2019 school year.

Hesse K-8 School

Rounding off this list is Herman W. Hesse K-8 School. This school’s overall performance is higher than 43% of schools in Georgia. It’s academic growth is higher than 28% of elementary schools in the state. 49.6% of third grade students attending Hesse K-8 School in the 2018-2019 school year tested at or above their reading level.