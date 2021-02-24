Wednesday deadline for virtual SCCPSS students to request to go in-person for 2020-21 SY

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week SCCPSS notified families of an important deadline for virtual students who would like to switch to the in-person model.

Any family with a child in all virtual instruction who seeks the in-person option for their child must contact their school no later than Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Requests will not be accepted after this date for the 2020-21 school year.

SCCPSS says all requests for in-person instruction will be reviewed to ensure proper space is available to meet social distancing requirements.

The school district also says transportation is limited and will not be guaranteed due to public health and safety restrictions. All requests for transportation services will be reviewed and determinations will be based on capacity constraints.

Routing requests are available five business days after receipt of information.

Learn more about the hybrid model and how to apply HERE.