PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) — Portal High School 2022 graduates walked the stage Tuesday night and received their diplomas.

According to Bulloch County Schools, Portal High School’s valedictorian is Abigail Elizabeth Scarborough and the Salutatorian this year is Lynn Goodson.

WSAV livestreamed all three Bulloch County high school graduations. To watch the previous two ceremonies, visit wsav.com/graduation2022.