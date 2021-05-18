WATCH NOW: BCSD offers virtual public forum for community input on school district budget

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) offered a virtual public forum presentation for the community to learn more about the school district’s 2021-22 budget.

The Beaufort County Board of Education is developing the school district’s budget.

BCSD plans to make the virtual public forum video presentation available to the public through June 30.

Watch the virtual public forum video presentation in the video below.

BCSD says viewers of the presentation have the opportunity to make comments and ask questions by submitting them to budget@beaufort.k12.sc.us or calling 843-322-5928.

Responses to questions will be answered on the phone or followed-up shortly thereafter via email.

The district hopes the new virtual format will provide more people an opportunity to participate in the forum process.

“In many instances, we have had increased parental and community participation in meetings held virtually because of the ease of logging in from one’s home without having to arrange childcare or interrupt one’s schedule,” commented BCSD Superintendent Frank Rodriguez.

The district plans to receive community input over the next several weeks.

Beaufort County Council’s current timeline calls for a third and final reading of the district’s budget on June 28.