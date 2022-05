STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Southeast Bulloch High School 2022 graduates will walk the stage Thursday night and receive their diplomas.

According to Bulloch County Schools, Southeast Bulloch High School’s valedictorian is Katlyn Brantley and the salutatorian this year is Anna Clifton.

WSAV is livestreaming Bulloch County high school graduations, finishing with Southeast Bulloch High at 7:30 p.m. To watch the previous two ceremonies, visit wsav.com/graduation2022.