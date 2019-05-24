WATCH: Graduation 2019 for SCCPSS, Bulloch County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Schedule for Savannah-Chatham Schools graduations:

May 23

Beach High School, 9 a.m.

Jenkins High School, noon

New Hampstead High School, 3 p.m.

May 24

Groves High School, 9 a.m.

Johnson High School, noon

Rewatch SCCPSS graduations at the links below:

Savannah Arts Academy

Savannah Early College

Liberal Studies at Savannah High

Woodville Tompkins High School

Islands High School

*More taped ceremonies to be added. Keep an eye on this page!

Schedule for Bulloch County Schools:

Bulloch County Schools' three high schools will host graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2019 on May 23 – 25, at each campus' athletic complex.

Portal Middle High School is Thursday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m., at the PMHS Stadium.

is Thursday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m., at the PMHS Stadium. Statesboro High School is Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m., at Womack Field

is Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m., at Womack Field Southeast Bulloch High School is Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m., at Fred Shaver Field



