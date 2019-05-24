WATCH: Graduation 2019 for SCCPSS, Bulloch County
Schedule for Savannah-Chatham Schools graduations:
May 23
Beach High School, 9 a.m.
Jenkins High School, noon
New Hampstead High School, 3 p.m.
May 24
Groves High School, 9 a.m.
Johnson High School, noon
Liberal Studies at Savannah High
Woodville Tompkins High School
Schedule for Bulloch County Schools:
Bulloch County Schools' three high schools will host graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2019 on May 23 – 25, at each campus' athletic complex.
- Portal Middle High School is Thursday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m., at the PMHS Stadium.
- Statesboro High School is Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m., at Womack Field
- Southeast Bulloch High School is Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m., at Fred Shaver Field
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
