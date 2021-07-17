Walthourville students gear up for return to school

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Students in Walthourville got a jump start on getting ready to go back to school while enjoying some time outside with their families.

Walthourville’s Public Safety Department hosted the Future Leaders Return to School event, at Johnnie Frasier Park. Organizers handed out about 200 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by local businesses. There was plenty of food and games for the students.

The event also served as a chance for Wathourville’s new Police Chief Al Hagan to connect with community members.

“Always been my goal from day one is to change that perception of law enforcement versus community, because we exist because of our community,” Hagan said. “So I will be continuing to work hard far past this to make sure we have a great working relationship in this community.”

Hagan said he hopes Saturday’s back-to-school giveaway becomes an annual event.