University System of Georgia upgrades access to online degree programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The University System of Georgia (USG) has launched a newly redesigned Georgia On My Line website that makes it easier for Georgians to explore online degree programs.

The new site, www.georgiaonmyline.org, includes a searchable catalog of 585 online programs from 26 universities and colleges and has everything from certificates to doctoral degrees.

“This website now provides a convenient single portal to explore, view and compare online degree opportunities from all our institutions ,” USG Chief Academic Officer Tristan Denley said. “We believe it will be especially helpful to those thinking about furthering their education during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Georgia On My Line is supported by USG’s eCampus, an enterprise-level distance learning unit of the university system. The site features many online degree programs in high-demand careers such as cybersecurity, nursing, financial technology, teacher education and criminal justice.

USG says the redesigned Georgia On My Line website offers a more user-friendly experience. The online catalog can be filtered by institution, area of study, degree level and more. Visitors can specify searches for programs with special features such as Credit for Prior Learning opportunities or specialized program accreditations.

Once a program of interest is located, visitors can request to be contacted by the Georgia On My Line support team for additional information, or proceed directly to the offering institution’s online application.

More new features that will link online program listings to employment, salary and career information will be released soon.

For more information, log in to www.georgiaonmyline.org.