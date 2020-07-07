University System of Georgia announces face coverings requirements

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The University System of Georgia (USG) announced face coverings requirements for all USG institutions.

Starting July 15, all faculty, staff, students, and visitors must wear a face covering while inside campus facilities/buildings where six feet social distancing may not always be possible.

USG says face coverings use will be in addition to and is not a substitute for social distancing.

Face masks are not required when students are in their own dorm rooms; when individuals are alone in an enclosed office or study room; or when individuals are in outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met.

USG says anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students.

Reasonable accommodations may be made for those who are unable to wear a face covering for documented health reasons.

