The mental toll of remote learning

(NBC News) – It’s been more than a year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States, and schools in many areas are approaching the anniversary of the shift to online remote learning.



Parents and students likely never dreamed it would last this long, or that the mental and physical impacts would be so devastating.



While more than half of students engaged in all types of learning say they’re more stressed this school year than last, a study by NBC News and Challenge Success finds remote students were more likely to report stress-related symptoms.

“Day after day of no social interaction, of no school, it’s getting to them. It gets to us,” says Dr. Peter Schulman.



Dr. Shulman has seen an alarming uptick in pediatric patients with depression and anxiety, three to five times as many as he’s treated at any other point in his career.



“I don’t know if there’s a day that goes by where at least, with the four doctors here, we’re not dealing with it, at least one or two patients,” he says.



While Dr. Shulman does believe they’ll recover in the long term, it’s a turnaround he and parents want to see as soon as possible



“That’s just the nature of kids. They’re physically, mentally, emotionally resilient. They’ll bounce back,” Dr. Shulman says.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3jVmnFB