Education

Teachers to see $3,000 raise under Georgia budget agreement

By:

Posted: Mar 28, 2019 06:04 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2019 06:04 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia teachers and other certified school employees will see a $3,000 raise under the $27.5 billion spending proposal headed to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk.

The 2020 general budget, which begins July 1, was agreed to Thursday by both the state House and Senate.

Of the $611 million added over last year's budget, nearly 90 percent - $550 million - will go to the teacher pay raises.

Kemp previously said the raises are a down payment on his campaign pledge to raise teacher salaries by $5,000.

Other school employees including school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and janitors will receive a 2 percent increase for a total cost of $2.8 million.

The budget also includes funding for new school buses and for grants that public schools can use to improve school safety.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center