Teachers return to SC Statehouse to push education reform

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – Hundreds of teachers have returned to the South Carolina Statehouse to add their voices to a debate on education reform.
More than 100 teachers took the day off Wednesday to talk to lawmakers and attend meetings.
The teachers’ presence was organized by the grassroots organization SC for Ed.
The same group organized a rally of more than 10,000 people in support of teachers last year, prompting several school districts to close for the day.
SC for Ed organizers say they will only hold a rally this year if lawmakers fail to take action on their goals.
Those include reducing standardized tests, a pay raise and passing a bill of rights for teachers.