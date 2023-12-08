SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a probationary period, the Susie King Taylor Community School’s charter contract has been renewed.

The renewal of the 5-year contract was up in 2021, but with low academic performance, the contract was extended to 2024.

While academics are still a concern, all but one member of the board voted to approve the renewal.

Michael Johnson, SCCPSS Board, District 7 said, “For the school year, 22, 23, when you have third and fifth graders at 45% of a level to a high on GMAS, that’s a big issue, in my opinion.”

While Johnson did not vote in favor of the contract renewal for Susie King Taylor Community School, the remaining members of the Savannah Chatham County School Board voted for it.

The District 7 representative said that he has not seen improvement since the last contract extension.

Johnson, explained, “Two years ago, I know it’s not the same leadership, but I told them that there was a one get out of jail free card. If the numbers did not improve, then I could not support a renewal.”

The main concern voiced at the December board meeting and included continual low academic performance — also, low attendance.

The renewal committee met and considered a number of factors if they were to be renewed including:

Change in school leadership

Standards based classrooms

Collaboration with the district and state

Adjustment to the instructional schedule

Strategies to improve student attendance

Board President Roger Moss stated that he is a big proponent of accountability.

Moss said, “We will be holding you to those, require those yearly requirements, get a hold on your leadership. Get a hold on all your academics, get a hold on your federal programs.”

Judge Joe Huffman, a member of the Susie King Taylor Charter School Board said that the school appreciates the board’s support.

The renewal concludes on June 30, 2029.

Officials with the charter school do have requests for the future… including higher enrollment.

judge Joe Huffman, SKTCS board member, “We cannot have an opportunity for a better climate unless we have an opportunity for additional funds that go with a higher enrollment or we can’t have higher enrollment if we don’t have a better facility where we can have a better facility if we don’t have higher enrollment, we can’t have higher roaming until we have better facility. It’s a vicious circle.”

We’ve been told at News 3 that the school has about 310 students enrolled right now and they have room for about 20 more.

To learn more about the Susie King Taylor School or to enroll your child in classes, click or tap here.