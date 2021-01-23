Susie King Taylor Community School now accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – The Susie King Taylor Community School says they are now accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The school is currently a tuition-free public charter K-7 school and will add eighth grade in 2021-22.

The school focuses on place-based education, social-emotional learning with an emphasis on community through the middle school academy for social justice.

Applications are available on its website at www.sktcs.org and must be submitted by March 10.

The lottery will be held March 12th.