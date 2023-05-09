SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Dr. Ann Levett set to step down on June 30th, SCCPSS board members along with the search firm–BWP associates have narrowed down the list of potential candidates and over the next few weeks, they will make a final decision.

Tuesday, board members held the first in-person interview session at the Hyatt Regency on Bay Street. The meeting was closed to the public because of it being a personnel matter. According to SCCPSS, 49 applicants completed the application process. In March, SCCPSS conducted a survey to hear from the community about what they wanted in the next superintendent. Of that survey, over 3,000 people responded with 15 percent being students.

Responses showed that people felt the top three skills the new superintendent should have is the ability to work with administrators, teachers, and support personnel, the ability to advocate for public education, and the ability to work with diverse communities.

Responses also showed that the top characteristics needed in the next superintendent are someone who is a strong listener and communicator, someone who is reliable, and someone who is relatable and transparent.

Interviews continue Wednesday morning. We’ve reached out to several board members for comment but we’re still awaiting a response. The new superintendent is set to start July 1st.