Students to receive free EGSC face coverings when arriving on campus for fall semester

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The president of East Georgia State College (EGSC) announced Monday that each student will receive a face covering when they arrive on campus next month for the 2020 fall semester.

President Bob Boehmer said the cloth face coverings will have the EGSC logo on them. The free masks for students were made possible by private donations, Boehmer said.

“As members of the Bobcat family, each one of us has a personal responsibility to do everything possible to take action to bring an end to this crisis,” Boehmer said. “That is why I urge each one of you to carry your face covering with you like you would carry your cell phone.”

The University System of Georgia is requiring all 26 USG institutions to follow guidelines that require all faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear masks when inside campus facilities. EGSC will be following these guidelines.

“When you put on your EGSC face covering, it may save the life of a beloved family member of a person you meet that day,” Boehmer added. “When you put on your EGSC face covering, you may very well save your own life or avoid serious medical complications from the coronavirus. Please join me in protecting our Bobcat family, your own family, the local community and yourself.”

Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to put one on or will be asked to leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students, Boehmer said.

Face coverings will be required on EGSC and other USG campuses beginning July 15.