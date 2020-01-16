Students: Military contractor shouldn’t be part of MLK event



KENNESAW, Ga (AP) – Some student groups at one of Georgia’s largest universities say an executive of a defense contractor should not be speaking at Thursday’s school-sponsored Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon.

The Kennesaw State University students say his involvement goes against the civil rights leader’s anti-war legacy and his message of nonviolence.

The school says the MLK Legacy Luncheon speaker will be Roderick McLean, a vice president at Lockheed Martin.

The university says the event is intended to honor King’s legacy. But a statement from KSUnited and local civil rights leaders says the choice of speaker shows KSU’s support of war.

The students are planning an alternative event.