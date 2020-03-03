Students celebrate ‘Read Across America’ & Dr. Seuss’ birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Millions of students across the country celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday this week, including right here in Savannah.

WSAV’s Kim Gusby had a chance to share one of her favorite stories, ‘Horton Hears a Who’, with students in Ms. Bowers class at Ramah Junior Academy.

Monday was also known as ‘Read Across America’ day. The initiative honors the beloved children’s author by focusing on literacy and the joy of reading.

Local schools will be celebrating all week.

Tuesday morning Kim will be at Savannah State University reading to about 300 students during their ‘Reading by the Sea’ event.

