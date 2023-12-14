BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A warm cup of stew on a cold day. It’s a holiday tradition that everyone at Red Cedar Elementary looks forward to all year.

It first started as a math equation for students. Students and staff researched recipes and receipts to find out how much would it cost to feed the whole school.

“They had to figure out how much everything would cost,” said Dr. Kathleen Corley, Red Cedar Elementary principal. “We did that way back. Since then, we’ve done the first part of that equation many more times. What would you do to make this recipe feed 700, 800, 900 people? Well, the students’ eyes get very big.”

Corn, chicken, cilantro and more. All going into four pots for the annual Red Cedar Stew.

“I like how they made it with all of the corn, tomatoes and everything,” said 4th grader Drew.

However, what makes this stew so different is what goes into it.

“I have it every year,” said Karmen, 4th grader at the school. “I think it’s really good.”

Each classroom is tasked with bringing ingredients together. Students and staff spend a day cutting and prepping the ingredients.

Then, they all get together to boil one stew that represents everyone at Red Cedar.

“When you look at the stew and you see all those different colors, there, it kind of makes me think of all of the students who are here,” Corley said. “They come from such different places, some different backgrounds, and some of them have had difficult routes to get here. And all of that seems played out in a metaphor in the stew. Besides, it tastes really good.”

It’s a tradition that dates back around fifteen years, Corley said. However, each year is a little different from the previous. With new ingredients introduced each year, no stew ever tastes exactly the same.