Students of Savannah State University’s TRIO Upward Bound Program were celebrated over the weekend with a Drive Thru commencement and virtual ceremony.

This year’s valedictorian and salutatorian delivered speeches online— while students shared reflections of their experiences.

Upward Bound is a part of the Federal TRIO Programs— outreach and student services designed to identify and provide services for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Congratulations, graduates!