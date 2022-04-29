SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) is set to mark a milestone next Friday with its 200th commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m. at the university’s T.A. Wright Stadium on May 6. More than 365 students will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Donnie Cochran will serve as the commencement speaker. Cochran — the first-ever African American aviator to be selected to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron — graduated in 1976 with a civil engineering degree. He also earned a master’s degree in human resource management from Troy University.

Cochran went on to become the first African American commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels in 1994, SSU said.

