SSU names new director of university bands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) named Gabriel Arnold, Ph.D., director of university bands and assistant professor of music.

Arnold will direct the SSU Band Program including the Powerhouse of the South marching band, pep, jazz and symphonic wind ensemble bands in rehearsals and performances.

According to SSU, Arnold has more than 18 years of experience teaching music.

Arnold comes from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La., where he was director of athletic bands and assistant professor of music since 2018.

A retired Marine, Arnold served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1994 – 1998, achieving the rank of sergeant in three years.