SSU names committee in search effort for next school president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia named the members of a committee to help conduct a national search for the next president of Savannah State University.

The search will include two committees, a Presidential Search & Screen Committee and a Regents Special Committee.

The campus-based Presidential Search and Screen Committee, made of the newly named 15 members, will guide the first stage of the search.

The Presidential Search and Screen Committee’s duties will include the development of a position description, recruiting candidates and conducting interviews.

The search firm of Isaacson, Miller has been engaged to assist the search committee.

The campus committee when done will forward the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Regents Special Committee for consideration.

The Special Committee will then recommend a candidate to the full Board for approval.

Members of the Presidential Search and Screen Committee include:

Kisha Aites, Ph.D., search committee chair; vice chair, Faculty Senate; associate professor 0f Engineering Technology Education, College of Education

Destinee Clark, Miss Savannah State University

Shed Dawson Jr., director, Career Services & Leadership Development

Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin, United States Marine Corps (retired); chief executive officer, La Porte Defense Technologies Corp.

Khayree Hasan, president, SSU Student Government Association

Dionne Hoskins-Brown, Ph.D., fishery biologist, NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service; director, NOAA-Sponsored Programs, College of Sciences and Technology

Teah Jones, retention specialist/advisor, Center for Student Success and Retention

Ruel Joyner, owner and chief executive officer, 24e Design Company

Jonathan Lambright, Ph.D., professor of Engineering Technology, College of Sciences and Technology

Shalonda Mullgrav, Ph.D., interim dean, College of Business Administration, associate professor of Marketing

Clyde Newton, national president, Savannah State University National Alumni Association

Albert J. Scott, chairman, Chatham County Commission

Darryl H. Thompson-Norton, MFA, MA, associate professor of Speech and Theatre, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

Teresa-Michelle Walker, Ph.D., assistant dean, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

Clemontine F. Washington, Ed.D., retired public school administrator, mayor pro-tem, City of Midway

The Regents Special Committee will be chaired by Regent Don L. Waters and the members will include Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra, Regent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, Regent C. Everett Kennedy III, Regent Sarah-Elizabeth Langford Reed and Regent Jose Perez.

Former SSU president Dr. Cheryl Davenport-Dozier retired in the summer of 2019.

Kimberly Ballard-Washington with the University System of Georgia, has been serving as interim president.