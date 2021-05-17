SSU master’s graduate named HBCU Competitiveness scholar

Savannah State University Class of 2021 master’s graduate Denerick Simpson has been named an HBCU Competitiveness Scholar, and will represent SSU in Washington, D.C., for the White House Initiative on HBCUs for the 2020-21 academic year.

HBCU Competitiveness Scholars are selected for their academic achievements, campus leadership, civic engagement and entrepreneurial spirit.

Simpson will represent SSU in Washington, D.C., for the White House Initiative on HBCUs for the 2020-21 academic year.

Simpson will attend the 2021 National HBCU Week conference in September where HBCUs are acknowledged and celebrated.

Throughout the year, he will attend monthly webinars, network with other scholars and participate in workshops.

Simpson earned his Master of Business Administration degree graduating with a 4.0 grade point average. He received both of his undergraduate degrees from Savannah State, graduating at the top of his class. He was previously honored by the University System of Georgia Chancellor and the Board of Regents, Georgia House of Representatives and Senate for being one of the system’s top academic scholars during his undergraduate career.

Simpson is a middle school science teacher, children’s behavioral health technician at a local hospital, Saturday academy instructor and a former graduate assistant.

According to SSU, Simpson plans to work with SSU faculty and staff on the expanding HBCU pathways for a geoscience education project.