SSU lands $900k grant to lay groundwork for entrepreneurial leaders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) just landed a $900,000 grant with the goal of laying the foundation for future generations of entrepreneurial leaders.
The price tag of the grant is a big deal to the business administration college.
“The grant is from the U.S. Department of Commerce and from the minority business development agency,” said the Dean of Business Administration, Sudesh Mujumdar. “And this is a really important grant. This is the biggest grant for the college of business administration at Savannah State.”
SSU was one of five minority colleges and universities awarded the grant.
The dean of business administration says the idea to pursue more opportunities in entrepreneurship came from alumni who started their own businesses.
“It was sparked off by our first, one of the first student-run businesses coming out of the college, business college called Tiger Co,” said Mujumdar.
It’s a marketing company that gives back to the university by supporting aspiring entrepreneurs.
The grant focuses on curriculum as well as bringing in added resources such as mentors and keynote speakers for students to learn from. The dean of business administration believes investing more money in this type of education is vital for future generations of students.
“My son is a Gen Z,” said Mujumdar. “When you talk about them they really have a strong preference to have control and ownership over how they spend their time and what they do with their time.”