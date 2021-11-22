SSU celebrates over $810,000 in scholarship donations

Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington and Interim Executive Director for University Advancement and Director for Advancement Services Sheri Rouse Mainor accept a $250,000 check from an anonymous donor to provide tuition assistance for students in need.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) over the weekend celebrated more than $810,000 in scholarship contributions.

According to the school, SSU alumni, faculty, and staff donated $629,000 for tuition assistance.

SSU says the university, thanks to Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965, will receive matching funds for five of those scholarships, dollar-for-dollar, bringing the total to more than $810,000.

Title III is a federally funded program designed to support the infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Many individuals give to the causes they believe in, but I am consistently impressed and humbled by the generosity and the hearts of our Tigers,” said Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D., President of SSU. “Our alumni give back because they acknowledge that the value of the education they received from Savannah State University has truly changed the trajectory of their lives; they give so that new generations can experience the same opportunities. Our faculty and staff give back because they believe in the work we are doing and they know it creates productive members of society who will go on to impact our city, state, nation and the world. We are so grateful for their support and could not be successful without them.”

SSU says the donations received included five new endowments, additions to four existing endowments, one anonymous gift of $250,000, and two annual campaigns.