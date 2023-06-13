SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hispanic population is growing at a rate of 66%–that’s more than double the national average. But, studies show Hispanic students in Savannah are being severely underrepresented.

As a fellow Hispanic coming from a big city like Miami, I was quite unfamiliar with Latinos being underrepresented.

“Parents that don’t speak English really do care about the education of their children, and they do want to be involved,” explained Daniela Rodriguez. “It’s just the language barrier that does not allow them.”

Daniela Rodriquez with Migrant Equity Southeast said Hispanics are the fastest-growing group in Savannah–but they are facing some obstacles with the school system.

She says that, compared to the rest of Georgia, Hispanic Savannah/Chatham County students have a lower achievement rate than the rest of the state’s Hispanic students.

Statistics show that Hispanic students in Savannah scored lower in math and English while also graduating at a lower rate.

Christina Magana of Migrant Equity Southeast said, “There’s a lack of prioritizing these students and families.”

She continued, “It just does not seem like a priority, and we’re drawing attention to that.”

Christina Magana says only 57% of Hispanic students with limited English proficiency are in classes for English as a second language.

According to Magana, some parents have to send their children to schools in different districts for them to receive an adequate education.

While some Savannah schools do have ESOL programs, she said statistics show their resources are very limited–and not always available.

Magana said, “It’s clear that the school needs to hire more bilingual staff to address that need”

She continued, “You’ll still see on the school website the only position they have open is part-time and $15 an hour for a Spanish language, temporary position. Our district needs way more than that”

The U.S. Department of Justice says schools must communicate information to Spanish-speaking parents in a language they can understand about any program, service or activity.

However, Hispanic students report having to translate the majority of parent-school related communication to their parents.

They say things as simple as field trip forms and disciplinary notices are only available in English.

Rodriguez said, “Oftentimes we know many of the parents have to depend on their children to translate for them and that is not ok.”

She continued, “Things get lost in translation, it can be something very important that the parent needs to know.”

Board members from Migrant Equity Southeast, a Latino rights organization, plan to voice their concerns tonight at a Town Hall meeting hosted by Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall, a School Board representative.